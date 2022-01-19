State Rep. Derek Mallow Seeks Seat In Georgia Senate

State Representative Derek Mallow announced his candidacy for the Georgia Senate – District 2, last Monday, January 17th at Forsyth Park. Rep. Mallow serves on the House of Representatives Economic Development & Tourism Committee, Retirement Committee and the State Planning & Community Affairs Committee.

During his first term as the District 163 State Representative, Mallow has been instrumental in being a leading voice in the Georgia House of Representatives for the inner city of Savannah.

He has been a stalwart in the House insuring that Savannahians have their interests represented and has set out to help in economic development activities including job creation at the port, the trade center and throughout the greater Savannah area.