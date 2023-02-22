State Legislators Introduce Resolution For Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Day At The Capitol

State Representatives Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Sheila Jones (D-Atlanta), Edna Jackson (D-Savannah) and Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) recently introduced House Resolution 59, a special resolution which recognizes Monday, February 27, 2023, as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Day at the Capitol. These legislators also issued the following statement:

“We are so honored to welcome those celebrating ‘Delta Day’ to the Capitol. The women who founded our sisterhood promoted academic excellence and provided assistance to those in need. We are proud to be their Delta sisters and recognize their legacy.”

This resolution commemorates 110 years of service and the 22 young women who founded the sisterhood. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. The students founded the organization with the goal of promoting public service on the university’s campus. One of the newly found sorority’s first public acts was to participate in the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession. These African American women refused efforts to place them at the end of the processional behind the other suffrage marchers.

Additionally, these legislators plan to host an event to celebrate “Delta Day” on Feb. 27. Details about this event will be forthcoming.

Rep. Viola Davis represents the citizens of District 87.

Rep. Rhonda Burnough represents the citizens of

District 77.

Rep. Sheila Jones represents the citizens of District 60. Rep. Edna Jackson represents the citizens of District 165.

Rep. Terry Cummings represents the citizens of

District 39.