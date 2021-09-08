St. Joseph’s/Candler Offering Free Transportation Assistance To Those Seeking COVID-19 Vaccination

St. Joseph’s/ Candler is offering FREE transportation assistance, through September 30th, for residents of Chatham County who may have difficulty getting to the Department of Public Health vaccination site due to issues with transportation. This is how it works:

Make an appointment for your first vaccine by calling the Department of Public Health at 912-230- 5506 or by going online to covid19.gachd.org/vaccine

Once you have scheduled an appointment, please call the dedicated phone line for SJ/C Transportation Assistance at 912- 819-2883, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call a minimum of three hours in advance of your appointment time. If your appointment is the next morning, please call the day before. You may call as early as a week in advance of your appointment to arrange for transportation.

A ride will be scheduled for your first dose of vaccine. After you are scheduled for your second dose, please call us back for transportation to the second dose appointment. If you have not scheduled an appointment, you will be asked to schedule one and then call back to arrange transportation.

SJ/C is working with Yellow Cab Company to provide the transportation. The cab will pick you up, take you to the vaccine appointment and wait for you to get your vaccine. The cab will then take you back to the original pick up address. The cab is not allowed to make additional stops for other purposes. If a person requests that the cab make additional stops, then the complete fare will be the responsibility of the rider.

You will be required to wear a mask for the entire ride. The Yellow Cab Company has the right to refuse to pick up an individual who refuses to wear a mask.

To participate in this program, you must go through the SJ/C Transportation Assistance line. If you call the cab company directly for transportation, the fare will be your responsibility.