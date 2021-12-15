St. Joseph’s/Candler Makes Major New Investment In Home Ownership Program With The City of Savannah

St. Joseph’s/ Candler has more than doubled its annual investment in the highly successful home ownership down payment assistance program with the City of Savannah.

“We have had such a phenomenal response to this program and dozens of families now have their own homes,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “But because we have so many more people who are working through the program, it became clear that we need to increase our financial commitment.”

St. Joseph’s/Candler will increase funding for the down payment assistance program from $15,000 to $40,000 a year to provide forgivable down payment assistance up to $3,000. If the co-worker stays in the home for five years, the loan is forgiven. Hinchey announced the increase at the Savannah City Council meeting Thursday.

The program offers down payment assistance and other home buying programs to St. Joseph’s/ Candler co-workers. St. Joseph’s/Candler has even adjusted the income requirements to allow more co-workers access to the program. The health system partnered with the City of Savannah to make sure co-workers have access to all home buyer programs that may be available.

Since the program began in 2014, 319 co-workers have initiated application to the home ownership program and 52 have purchased a home. Twenty-five of those co-workers received funding from St. Joseph’s/ Candler for down payment assistance.

St. Joseph’s/Candler was the first business to partner with the City and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. to offer down payment assistance to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers. “We have seen this program help our co-workers with down payments and pave a road to home ownership,” Hinchey said. “Most families can do the rest themselves. Home ownership can stabilize neighborhoods, cities, and a family’s healthy environment.”

St. Joseph’s/Candler has always maintained that good health is more than the absence of disease, it begins outside of the hospital with good housing, good employment, good communities, and access to quality healthcare.

The program fits squarely into SJ/C’s mission, that “Rooted in God’s love we treat illness and promote wellness for all people.”