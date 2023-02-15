St. Joseph’s/Candler Makes Another Major Investment In Home Ownership Program

With another $40,000 donated Tuesday, St. Joseph’s/ Candler has donated $185,000 into down-payment assistance to help co-workers purchase their own homes.

Since 2014, 53 co-workers have purchased homes in Savannah with forgivable down-payment assistance. St. Joseph’s/Candler was the first business to partner with the city and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. to offer down payment assistance to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers.

“There has been such a tremendous response from our co-workers to this program and it has helped so many families move into home ownership,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/ Candler.

Hinchey presented the money to the Savannah City Council Tuesday.

Because of demand, in 2021 St. Joseph’s/Candler increased funding for the down payment assistance program from $15,000 to $40,000 a year to provide forgivable down payment assistance up to $3,000. Right now, there are four St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers who have received down-payment assistance who are waiting to close on their home and another six who are lender approved and searching for a home.

The program offers down payment assistance and other home buying programs to St. Joseph’s/Candler co-workers. St. Joseph’s/Candler has recently adjusted the income requirements to allow more co-workers access to the program. The health system partnered with the city of Savannah to make sure co-workers have access to all home buyer programs that may be available.

Since it began in 2014, 319 co-workers have gone through the home ownership program and purchased a home. Twenty five of those received funding from St. Joseph’s/ Candler for down payment assistance.

“We have seen this program help our co-workers with down payments and pave a road to home ownership,” Hinchey said.

If the co-worker stays in the home for five years, the loan is forgiven.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has always maintained that good health is more than the absence of disease, it begins outside of the hospital with good housing, good employment, good communities and access to quality healthcare.

The pilot program fits squarely into SJ/C’s mission, that “Rooted in God’s love we treat illness and promote wellness for all people.”