St. John Baptist Church the Mighty Fortress Recognizes 2020 Graduates

On Sunday, May 24, 2020 the St. John Academy and St. John the Mighty Fortress Church family graduates were recognized by Pastor, George P. Lee, III, his congregation, Dr. Charles H. Holmes, Head of the St. John Academy School and staff. This unique occasion featured a decorative car motorcade of St. John Baptist Church the Mighty Fortress seniors and a modified commencement of the St. John Academy seniors social distancing and receiving their high school diplomas.

St. John Academy recognized its four male graduates of 2020. These seniors included: Chandler Rouse, NaQuan Smith, JaShawn Tanner and Jermaine Tolbert. This was St. John Academy’s second graduation since its establishment in 2014.