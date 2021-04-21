St. John Baptist Church Holds Easter Event

St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress located at 2415 East Derenne Avenue in Savannah, and Pastor George P. Lee Ill held a special oneof a-kind community wide event Easter Sunday. The “Prayer, Power, Praise Drive-In Resurrection Worship Service,” was followed by St. John’s Easter Egg Hunt. During the service St. John/Rincon Chevrolet held a Car Giveaway event. St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress in partnership with Rincon Chevrolet and Mr. Jesse Greathouse gave away a new Chevrolet vehicle to Sister Pamela Flowers who is a long time member and a deserving person who has suffered tremendous loss during the pandemic. The St. John/ Rincon Chevrolet Car Giveaway was made during the Resurrection service.

St John’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11:00 AM for all the kids to enjoy. Children are invited to participate and pick up their special Easter Baskets with delicious candy filled eggs. In addition to the service, vendors were onsite for all to enjoy including BABA G, the official Jeweler from Marvel’s Blockbuster Film, Black Panther.

Pastor George Lee says, “during this season, we want people to know in spite of COVID-19’s effect on our communities and nation, we still desire to be a bright light during a dark season. As we bring our blessings together to be a blessing, we can conquer the hate of others with the love of Christ. St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress has always been at the forefront of helping the least and left out, the lost and the last. We continue that mighty legacy through the gift that keeps on giving …love. During the Resurrection season, our goal is to resurrect the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our entire community.