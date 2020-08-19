SSU Taps Administrator To Serve As Interim Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs

Savannah State University Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington has named Sametria McFall, Ph.D., as interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs effective Aug. 1, 2020.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. McFall assume this important leadership roe,” said Ballard-Washington. “Her background, experience and commitment to the university makes her the right person at the right time to lead Academic Affairs in planning, developing, and implementing the university’s academic vision and goals.”

McFall, appointed assistant vice president for Academic Affairs in 2019, has held numerous faculty and administrative roles since returning to her alma mater in 2005. She completed the University System of Georgia (USG) 2015-2016 Executive Leadership Institute, an eight-month professional development program that includes group learning formats, independent study, teleconferences and job shadowing to prepare participants for high-level advancement with the USG. In addition, McFall was a 2017-2018 Fullbright-Hays Fellow for the Ghana, West Africa, Group Projects Abroad.

A two-time graduate of Savannah State University, McFall earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with honors in 1993 and completed her master’s degree in public administration in 2000. She earned the Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in psychology from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., in 2003 and 2005, respectively.