SSU Hosts Herty Hall Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening

Savannah State University hosted a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening in celebration of Herty Hall last Friday, March 5. Home to the math department, the complete remodel includes new spaces for research and student collaboration, a research computer lab, faculty offices, new classroom furniture, lighting, heating ventilation and air conditioning.

Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington made welcoming remarks, followed by timed, socially distanced guided tours throughout the building. Masks were required.