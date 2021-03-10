SSU Hosts Herty Hall Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening

By Savannah Tribune | on March 10, 2021

Shown: Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, SSU National Alumni Association President Clyde Newton (back left) and SGA President Khayree Hasan (back right). Photo credit: Litus Marshall.
Shown: Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, SSU National Alumni Association President Clyde Newton (back left) and SGA President Khayree Hasan (back right). Photo credit: Litus Marshall.

Savannah State University hosted a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening in celebration of Herty Hall last Friday, March 5. Home to the math department, the complete remodel includes new spaces for research and student collaboration, a research computer lab, faculty offices, new classroom furniture, lighting, heating ventilation and air conditioning.

Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington made welcoming remarks, followed by timed, socially distanced guided tours throughout the building. Masks were required.

L-R: SGA Chief Justice Mikis Mays Jr., Miss Savannah State University Destinee Clark, Mister Savannah State University Malachi Stewart and SGA President Khayree Hasan
