SSU Graduates Earn President’s Second Mile Award For Community & Campus Service

C’Asia Griffin, a mathematics major from Savannah, Ga., and Monroe Thornton III, an English major from Gainesville, Fla., each received the President’s Second Mile Award during the virtual presentation of Savannah State University’s (SSU) 196th commencement ceremony, which aired on May 9. The award recognizes graduating seniors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership on campus and in the local community.

“Both of these award recipients are exemplary campus leaders who recognize the value of helping their peers and others,” said SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard- Washington. “I am inspired by their involvement to improve the quality of their communities.”

A former SSU football team wide receiver, Thornton tutored athletes and students in the Trio Student Support Services program. A member of the Golden Key Honor Society and National Society of Leadership and Success, Thornton served as chapter leader of the campus English Honor Society and president of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Earlier this semester, he interned with the Savannah law firm of Cox, Rodman and Middleton LLC. Thornton’s career goal is to become a judge advocate officer in the U.S. Air Force and later establish a private law practice.

A recipient of the prestigious SSU Board of Visitors scholarship, Griffin began her SSU collegiate career as a dual-enrolled high school student. served

On campus, she as president of the National Council of Negro Women chapter and was an active member with the NAACP, Queens Without a Crown and the Mathematics Club. Beyond campus, Griffin’s volunteer service included Union Mission Inc., Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of America, Otis J. Brock Elementary School and Savannah High School. Griffin completed National Institutes of Health (NIH) internships at the University of Iowa and SSU. She plans to attend the University of Alabama-Birmingham to pursue a doctorate degree in biostatistics and someday return to her alma mater as an adjunct professor.