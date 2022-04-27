Spelman College Names Its 11th President

By Savannah Tribune | on April 27, 2022

Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH
The Spelman College Board of Trustees elected Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH, as the 11th president of Spelman College (April 25, 2022).

Dr. Gayle is currently president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s oldest and largest community foundations. Her appointment will be effective July 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell who served as the College’s President for the past seven years.

Spelman College, founded April 11, 1881, in Atlanta, GA, is a historically black liberal arts college for women. Of the top 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country, Spelman ranks Number One (U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges List – 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). According to the National Science Foundation, Spelman is the highest ranked institution from which Black women science and engineering doctorate recipients earn the bachelor’s degree. Spelman’s enrolls approximately 2,200 students.

