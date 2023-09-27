Special Election for Chatham County District 2 Commissioner Results in Runoff

Following the passing of Larry Rivers, Chatham County’s previous 2nd District Commissioner, a special election was held on Tuesday, September 19th for one person out of four candidates to fill the position.

The four candidates, Ni’Aisha Banks, Malinda Hodge, David Tootle and Michael Hamilton Sr.were the 4 candidates vying for this position, however, a clear winner was not declared. Neither candidate received more than fifty percent of votes in Tuesday’s election and a close vote between Malinda Hodge and David Tootle.

The election results were as follows:

Ni’Aisha Banks received a total of 206 votes (17.10%) and Michael Hamilton Sr. received 151 votes (12.53%). Candidates Malinda Hodge (520 votes – 43.15%) and David Tootle (328 votes – 27.22%) will head into a runoff election. The Special Election Runoff will take place on Tuesday, October 17th.

The winner will be chosen as the 2nd District Commissioner for Chatham County and will serve the remainder of Rivers’ term until late next year.

Later this year, there will be a Municipal Election on November 7th and, if needed, a Municipal Election Runoff on December 5th. The deadline to register to vote for the November 7th Municipal Election is October 10th. Although the September 19th election lacked a big voter turnout, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners is expecting more support in future elections.