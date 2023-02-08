This February, Live Oak Public Libraries is hosting a special award-winning exhibit highlighting the work of civil rights leader W.W. Law.

In celebration of Black History Month, and in recognition of W.W. Law’s 100th birthday, Go Down to Savannah: W.W. Law’s Negro Heritage Trail is presented in collaboration with Massie Heritage Center and the City of Savannah Municipal Archives, made possible by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

Visitors are invited to learn the story of Savannah’s first heritage tour that focused on African-American history in the city.

Westley Wallace Law (1923-2002) was born in Savannah, Georgia in an era of great inequality and social injustice. He earned a modest income as a postman and went on to become an icon of civil rights as a historian, teacher, preservationist, and an inspiring presence in the community.

The exhibit features display panels and upright banners sharing photos, text, and a map of the Negro Heritage Trail. Visitors will also find historical reference materials and informational handouts.

This display sheds light on a unique aspect of Law’s legacy, with documents and images capturing the inception and early years of the Negro Heritage Trail in historic Savannah. Law designed the tour to support the King-Tisdell Cottage, which he saved from demolition, and cast Savannah into the spotlight along with major cities, such as Washington, D.C. and New York City, to offer a guided black heritage tour. Adams is also a graduate of the Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course, Metropolitan Police Crime Academy in London, and Command College at Columbus State University.

Throughout his time with the department, Adams has served in Criminal Investigations, Special Operations, Patrol, SWAT and Strategic Investigations. He is also the executive director of the Savannah chapter of the Police Athletic/Activities League (PAL).

Gavin, who is an Army veteran, began his law enforcement career in 1994 and joined SPD soon after. He holds a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course and the Metropolitan Police Crime Academy in London. Gavin also holds an IACP Leadership in Police Organizations Instructor certification.

Throughout his time with the agency, Gavin has served in Patrol, Special Operations, SWAT, Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs and Management Services divisions. Gavin is currently in charge of the Management Services Division, which includes Special Operations and the Behavioral Health Unit.