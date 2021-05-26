SPD Creates Behavioral Health Unit To Assist In Police Response

A new Beh avioral Health Unit (BHU) consisting of specially trained officers and medical staff is now responding to police calls involving individuals in crisis or with substance abuse.

The Savannah Police Department received the federal opioid grant in June 2019 and began researching similar, successful units. The SPD unit is modeled after the BHU at Portland (OR) Police Department, which has been in operation since 2013. This intercept model will be one of the first police-led BHUs in Georgia.

“This is a fundamental time to start this unit in Savannah,” Chief Roy Minter said. “This year we have continued to hear calls for police reform across the country, and one of the things they ask for is an alternative response to calls involving those in crisis. We were ahead of the curve on development and research and can now officially announce this new unit, which we are confident will provide a holistic approach to a problem affecting many in this city. We hope to lead the way on this in Georgia.”

Currently the unit consists of two non-uniformed SPD officers and a licensed clinician, who will ride in the car with the officers two days a week. The clinician will also be available by phone or tele-medicine if she is not physically present. The unit responds to calls with factors that include opioid or substance abuse, suicide and mental health disorders, and will assist with calls for homelessness and disorderly conduct. The goal is to decriminalize substance abuse and mental health and reduce the amount of those individuals entering the criminal justice system when other alternatives could address the undying root of the issue.

SPD began certifying all officers in Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, and currently has 70 percent of the force with the certification. Four SPD supervisors and 26 officers, including both BHU officers, in addition to officers and supervisors at Savannah-area law enforcement agencies are certified Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) officers, giving them an advanced level of CIT training.

The BHU responds to calls meeting the criteria and addresses the immediate response and needs of the call and connects the subject with additional resources in Chatham County. Even after the call is over, the unit will continue to work with the subject and his family to address the issues.

Since the BHU was formed in September 2020, the unit has had 130 successful contacts with voluntary or involuntary committals or referrals. BHU tries to avoid arrests. Instead, they work to get the subject an alternate form of care that is more specific to that person’s mental health needs. BHU works with Gateway, Behavioral Health Crisis Center (which is part of Gateway), Coastal Harbor, and all major hospitals.

SPD plans to continue the program and add more officers to the unit in the future.

During an interview with The Savannah Tribune staff writer, Major Robert Gavin had this to say about BHU. “The officers in BHU have gone through extensive training to respond to and fully address mental health and substance abuse issues through intensive follow-up, sometimes with a clinician. This allows patrol officers to clear that call and assist others while BHU officers spend more time with the person in crisis. BHU gives 360-degree, wrap-around services, not only addressing the needs of the person in crisis, but also the needs of the children and family. BHU officers can refer them for services, counseling, do check-ups and make sure they aren’t forgotten about after the call is over. This type of response and action can directly address the mental health needs, whereas in the past this person may have just been arrested and the core of the problem not addressed. The officers have received so much positive feedback. They walk away from the scene knowing that they are truly making a difference for our community.”