SPD Celebrates Promotions To Assistant Chief and Major

Four career SPD officers celebrated their appointments to the rank of major and assistant chief during a badge pinning ceremony at the Savannah Civic Center on March 14.

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin were appointed to assistant chief. Michelle Halford and Shinita Young were appointed to major.

“These are outstanding professionals,” Mayor Van Johnson said at the ceremony. “Every single one of them are individuals who are tried and true. They’re well trained. They’re well credentialed, and they can serve aptly in any police force across the county, and that’s proven to us.”

Each officer has more than 20 years of experience at SPD.

In their new roles, Adams will lead the department’s Field Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts and initiatives to continuously reduce crime. Gavin will lead the department’s Administrative and Management Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts dedicated to systems improvement and quality assurance. Halford will be over Management Services, and Young will be over Field Operations. The department has one additional major, Ben Herron, who is currently over Criminal Investigations.

“I need you to understand that your appointments weren’t gimmes,” Chief Lenny Gunther said to the four during the ceremony. “Assistant chiefs, it wasn’t because of your tenure or your seniority or because the second time is a charm. Majors, it wasn’t because I needed women in my executive staff. You put the hard work in, constantly displayed dedication and fortitude, and most importantly, you put our officers, our department, our community, and our city above all else. It’s because you’re leaders amongst leaders. It’s because you’re the best of the best.”

Each officer was ceremoniously pinned by their loved ones during the ceremony.