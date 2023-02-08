SPD Announces Assistant Chief Appointments

Chief Lenny Gunther announced today the appointment of two permanent assistant chiefs to assist in leading the Savannah Police Department.

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin will assume the permanent roles. In July 2022, Gunther was named interim chief and named both Adams and Gavin as interim assistant chiefs. They have served in those roles since that time.

“DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success that will make them effective leaders for this department,” Gunther said. “They have both served the citizens of Savannah at SPD for more than 25 years. They have their finger on the pulse of this department and this city and understand Savannah’s unique needs. Both have proven this while serving as interim assistant chiefs.”

Adams will lead the department’s Field Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts and initiatives to continuously reduce crime. Gavin will lead the department’s Administrative and Management Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts dedicated to systems improvement and quality assurance.

Adams joined Savannah Police Department in 1992. He holds a Master’s in Criminal Justice Management from Columbus State University and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Savannah State University and is a graduate of Benedictine Military School.

