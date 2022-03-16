Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Awarded Legacy Leadership & Emerging Leader Awards

The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum, organized by Morris Multimedia, recently presented three awards to regional leaders on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The Legacy Leadership awards were presented to The Honorable Otis Johnson, former Savannah Mayor and Cliff McCurry, Director of Community Development for Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. The Emerging Leader Award was presented to Anna Chafin, Executive Director of Bryan County Development Authority.

The 2022 Southeast Leadership Forum was successfully held February 28 – March 1, 2022, at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’

Garden. Over 300 professionals attended the Forum, which was designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of our growing Coastal Georgia Region.

Sponsors for this inaugural event included Morris Multimedia, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

For more information, please visit: https:// southeastleadershipforum.com.