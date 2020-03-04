Soup it up for Loop it Up Savannah

Loop It Up Savannah hosted Soup It Up for Loop It Up, 2020 last Saturday, February 29th at the Ballroom

at the American Legion at 1108 Bull Street. Soup It Up for Loop It Up 2020 is the culminating event for Loop

It Up Savannah’s 2019-2020 Annual Campaign which aims to raise $50,000 to support the organization’s youth

arts and enrichment programs which serve close to 10,000 Savannah and Chatham County Children through After School Programs, School Day Enrichment Programs, Summer camps and Special Workshop Events each year.

The Soup It Up for Loop it Up Event featured a Soup Contest between Charitable Stars of the Savannah Restaurant Scene including 787 By Chazitos, Cha Bella, Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe and B. Matthews. The restaurants served up soup to the guests and competed for the Golden Soup Bowl, an award for the best soup as voted by the guests. The participating restaurants have been working with Loop It Up Savannah’s Board Members and a committed team of Celebrity Soup Potners to raise funds for Loop It Up Savannah in the weeks leading up to the event. Congratulations to B. Matthews who took home the Golden Soup Bowl.

Loop It Up Savannah is proud to present Awards to four of the organizations Sisters -In-Love for the Children of Savannah, Dr. Ann Levett, Savannah Chatham County Superintendent of Schools, Selina Routh Gillans, Principal of Otis J. Brock Elementary School, Anne Robinson, Founder and Principal Consultant of Momentum Development Solutions and Judge Lisa Goldwire Colbert of Chatham County Juvenile Court.

Soup It Up for Loop It Up 2020 is proudly sponsored by a myriad of local businesses, foundations and donors including the Mary Lane Morrison Foundation, Dohrman Construction & Preservation, Iron Fish Art, Starlandia Supply, Simply Children’s Dentistry, Jen Marks Herbal Medicine & Acupuncture, Dime Store Red, Focus Lab, Hunter Maclean, Savannah Gastroenterology, Savannah Drywall

Supply, Green Truck Pub, Greg Ceo Photography, Symbioscity and Spinning Yarn.

Please contact Loop It Up Savannah Executive Director, Molly Lieberman for more information by emailing looplinktangle@gmail.com or calling or texting 912-660-2812.