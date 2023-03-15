Solomon Temple Chapter #95 Order Of The Eastern Star – Prince Hall Affiliate

PICTURED APPOINTED OFFICERS Past Worthy Matron Frankie Worriels, Ruth Sentinel Past Worthy Patron Joseph Hymes, Sr., Emeritus
The following officers are elected for the ensuring year 2023, Sis. Cherry Blue-Hamilton – Worthy Matron; Sis. Florence Carpenter – Associate Matron; Sis. Judee Jones – Conductress; Sis. Deborah Clarke – Associate Conductress; Past Grand Worthy Matron Lynnette S. Hymes – Secretary; Past Worthy Matron Rose White – Treasurer; and Brother Marc A Smith – Worthy Patron.

OTHER ELECTED AND APPOINTED OFFICERS NOT SHOWN

Associate Matron, Judee Jones; Past Worthy Matron Lydia Munn, Chairman of Trustees; Past Worthy Matron Patricia Jones Adah; Past Worthy Matron Willie Mae Williams, Martha; Past Worthy Matron Nantel Henry, Martha; Sis. Evelyn Stephenson, Electa; Trustee near the Secretary – Past Worthy Matron Frazier Childers; Trustee near the Treasurer – Past Worthy Matron Kay Calhoun-Fields, Chaplain; Past Worthy Matron Winzell Cooper, Marshall; Past Worthy Matron Jackie A Cooper, Marshall; Past Worthy Matron Willie M. Douglas, Warder

