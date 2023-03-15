Solomon Temple Chapter #95 Order Of The Eastern Star – Prince Hall Affiliate

The following officers are elected for the ensuring year 2023, Sis. Cherry Blue-Hamilton – Worthy Matron; Sis. Florence Carpenter – Associate Matron; Sis. Judee Jones – Conductress; Sis. Deborah Clarke – Associate Conductress; Past Grand Worthy Matron Lynnette S. Hymes – Secretary; Past Worthy Matron Rose White – Treasurer; and Brother Marc A Smith – Worthy Patron.

OTHER ELECTED AND APPOINTED OFFICERS NOT SHOWN

Associate Matron, Judee Jones; Past Worthy Matron Lydia Munn, Chairman of Trustees; Past Worthy Matron Patricia Jones Adah; Past Worthy Matron Willie Mae Williams, Martha; Past Worthy Matron Nantel Henry, Martha; Sis. Evelyn Stephenson, Electa; Trustee near the Secretary – Past Worthy Matron Frazier Childers; Trustee near the Treasurer – Past Worthy Matron Kay Calhoun-Fields, Chaplain; Past Worthy Matron Winzell Cooper, Marshall; Past Worthy Matron Jackie A Cooper, Marshall; Past Worthy Matron Willie M. Douglas, Warder