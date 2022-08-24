Sol C. Johnson Class of 1964 Announces Scholarship Winners

The 1964 Class of Sol C. Johnson High School is happy to announce the winners of this year’s scholarships. Our recipients have displayed high grade averages, and are very active in school affairs.

Rosionna Thompkins will be attending Bethune-Cookman University in the fall to pursue a career in Neonatal Nursing. Dylan Thomas is on his way to Wingate University, it is his desire to study for a career as a Sports Broadcaster.

We are proud of these students and we wish them a prosperous and productive year.

We hold to our school’s motto,

“Not To Equal, But Excel.”