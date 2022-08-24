Sol C. Johnson Class of 1964 Announces Scholarship Winners

By Savannah Tribune | on August 24, 2022

 
 

The 1964 Class of Sol C. Johnson High School is happy to announce the winners of this year’s scholarships. Our recipients have displayed high grade averages, and are very active in school affairs.

Rosionna Thompkins will be attending Bethune-Cookman University in the fall to pursue a career in Neonatal Nursing. Dylan Thomas is on his way to Wingate University, it is his desire to study for a career as a Sports Broadcaster.

We are proud of these students and we wish them a prosperous and productive year.

We hold to our school’s motto,

Not To Equal, But Excel.”

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Huxsie Scott’s Final Performance This Season!
Hollywood Producer Nichelle Protho Presents Little Known Story Of Immaculate Conception Academy’s Lost Class Of 1968
SCAD Creates A Space To Bring Hope To Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.