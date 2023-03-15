Sister Cherry B. Hamilton, Worthy Hamilton

“It was my honor to be elected as the 2023 Worthy Matron of Solomon Temple #95. I am excited for all we can do together; through your prayers and support we will accomplish great things.”

Worthy Matron Hamilton is the wife of Bro. Louis D. Hamilton and the mother of two and Bonus Mom of seven children. She is the Grandmother of four grandchildren and bonus grandmother of 19 grandchildren.

Sister Hamilton is a member of St. Thomas AME Church, where she serves as Trustee Board Pro-tem and sings in the Unity Choir. WM Hamilton retired as the Rent Account Manager of Doris Thomas Realty, Inc.

She also served as member of Omar Court #91 for 25 years and was the Illustrious Commandress in 2015.