Gaps that administrators are trying to fill as quickly as possible for the fall: Chatham, GA: 50 additional poll workers. Tech savvy.

With the 2022 primary elections already underway, we are seeing an urgent need for poll workers to ensure our elections run smoothly. Poll workers support early voting locations, ensure technology functions, and help minimize long lines and delays at polling places on election day—and poll worker shortages can lead to long lines and voter disenfranchisement, especially in communities of color and low income communities.

We at When We All Vote are proud to partner with Power the Polls, a nonpartisan initiative to recruit poll workers.

Sign up to Power the Polls today! weall.vote/recruit