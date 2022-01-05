Sigma Education and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Tau Beta Sigma Chapter Celebrate 7th Annual Gala

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter along with the Sigma Education Foundation is proud to host its 7th Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala.

The main purpose of this Scholarship and Awards Gala is to raise funding for scholarships to be issued to graduating seniors in the Savannah Area. Also, members of the community from the areas of social action, education, and business will be honored. A community member will also be honored with the organization’s lifetime achievement award.

The theme for the gala is, “Withstanding Challenges, While Building a Better Future.” The theme aligns with the chapter’s mission of realizing that regardless of the circumstances one faces, we must always focus on building a better future for our youth. Some past recipients of the organization’s various awards include Former Mayor Otis Johnson, Judge Leroy Burke, Above and Beyond owner Hollis Johnson, and attorney Chris Middleton. Also, members of the Tau Beta Sigma chapter will be recognized for their work the previous year. The gala will be held this Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 6pm at Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum located 460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Savannah, Georgia 31401. For tickets, please visit tinyurl.com/2p9ewcad. Also visit Savannahsigmas.com for more information about the organization.