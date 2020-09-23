Shows Sweep The Emmy’s During A Diverse Year

This year’s 72nd Emmy Awards premiered on Sunday, September 20th on ABC from the Los Angeles Staples Center where winners accepted their awards virtually and remotely due to the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show again after previously hosting in 2012 and 2016.

The Canadian comedic sitcom, Schitt’s Creek, came in with 15 nominations and took home an impressive seven wins. Actors from the show swept the categories for outstanding acting in a comedic series with Eugene Levy (Lead Actor), Catherine O’Hara (Lead Actress), Daniel Levy (Supporting Actor), and Annie Murphy (Supporting Actress) snagging four of the five awards. Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph nabbed the final Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedic Series awards for their performances on Saturday Night Live. Succession, the American comedy-drama, took home four wins out of their 18 nominations.

Seven black actors took home trophies this year, breaking the previous record of six. Two of those actors came from the winner of the Outstanding Limited Series category, Watchmen, with Regina King winning the award for lead actress, making this her fourth acting Emmy, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II winning supporting actor. The American actress web series #FreeRayshawn also saw two actors bring home statues in Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones winning Outstanding Actor and Actress respectively. Jasmine’s father, Ron Cephas Jones, took home his own award for Outstanding Guest Actor in This Is Us.

Zendaya also took home an Outstanding Lead Actress award for her performance in Euphoria making her the youngest to receive that award at the age of 24.

During the ceremony, Tyler Perry and his Perry Foundation were bestowed with the Governor’s Award, which “honors an individual, company, organization, or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television.”

View the full list of winners at www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners.