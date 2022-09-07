Shop & Dine United is an opportunity for local businesses to give back by pledging to donate to United Way of the Coastal Empire – whether that be proceeds from a specialty item, a percentage of sales from the event, or something else creative. You decide what kind of donation works best for your business! In return, United Way will provide you with signage and promote the event and your business on social media and more.

Show your customers you are a part of Team UNITED! By supporting your business, they can be a part of the winning team improving lives in our four-county region. Who doesn’t love shopping or dining with an added feelgood component to it? United Way of the Coastal Empire will promote Shop & Dine United through social media channels, e-newsletters, and campaign kickoff activities including direct mail. Participating businesses will be recognized on the United Way of the Coastal Empire website.

• Pledge to give a portion of proceeds from the Shop & Dine United Weekend. It can be as simple as a percentage

of a specific item sold, a percentage of an entire ticket, or a percentage of the day’s sales. For example: 15% of today’s sales or $1 donation for every appetizer sold.

• Complete the registration

form at uwce.org/shopdineunited to register your

business no later than September 2, 2022.

• Optional: Donate an item

to be included in the Shop

& Dine United raffle. Participants who patronize multiple Shop & Dine United

locations and tag the businesses on social media with

the event hashtag #Shopand-

DineUnited will have the

opportunity to win a prize.

Sponsorships available at

uwce.org/shopdineunited