Shirley B. James Receives Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award

By Savannah Tribune | on March 22, 2023

L-R: Senator Sally Harrell (SD 40); Representative Anne Allen-Westbrook (HD 163); Shirley B. James; Representative Edna Jackson (HD 165); Representative Kimberly Alexander (HD 66)
L-R: Senator Sally Harrell (SD 40); Representative Anne Allen-Westbrook (HD 163); Shirley B. James; Representative Edna Jackson (HD 165); Representative Kimberly Alexander (HD 66)

Savannah Tribune Publisher Shirley B. James was among 32 women in the state of Georgia awarded the Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award at the Yellow Rose Ceremony by the Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus of the Georgia Legislature on International Women’s Observance Day, March 8th. This prestigious award is presented to women who have provided community services in their district that are not affiliated with a political party.

1 thought on “Shirley B. James Receives Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award”

  1. Dr Brock also taught at Sol.C Johnson . Never took any classes from her, but always remember her as a kind person.

