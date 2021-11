Small Business Assistance Corporation’s (SBAC) CFO, Victoria Saxton will be featured as a guest speaker for the 9th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County hosted by Savannah Score.

Be sure to tune in on Savannah Score’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCORESavannah as she will present the topic “Small Business Access to Capital in Savannah” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

For more information about SCORE Savannah, please visit bit. ly/30sUAXL.