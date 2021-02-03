Shirley B. James Honored by the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

Upfront Dr. Brenda Logan-President NCNW, Savannah Section, and Mrs. Shirley B. James. From L-R: Sister Cynthia Stephens, former President, Sister Carrie Howard, Sister Lisa Washington, Sister Annette Thomas, and Sister Debra Adams (not pictured)
On Monday, January 26, 2021 at Carey Hillard’s Restaurant on Abercorn, during the Savannah Section Board Meeting of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Dr. Logan and the board wanted to thank Mrs. James for her exemplary leadership in spearheading the citizens of Savannah in voting in the Presidential election of Trump or Biden on November 3, 2020.

Dr. Brenda Logan, newly elected President of the Savannah Section of the National Council, Inc., presented Mrs. James with a white silk corsage and a huge plaque, extolling her ability to empower, share invaluable information, and motivate all.

