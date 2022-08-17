Shelter From the Rain Welcomes New Board Members Ready To Empower Single Mothers

Shelter From the Rain (SFTR) is excited to welcome 5 new Board Members to their organization in efforts to empower more single parent families! Established in 2010, Shelter From the Rain, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, based out of Savannah, Georgia, that provides assistance to single mothers. Their vision is to create a community of strong, economically independent single mothers through education, mentorship, personal & professional development, homeownership, health and wellness. This year, the organization also opened 6 new Diaper Stations throughout the city to make baby supplies more accessible to single mothers and their children.

SFTR empowers single parents with tools to be self-sufficient and thrive through specialty programs that address the following challenges: poverty rates among single parent families, education and employment issues, lack of support resulting in high stress levels, mental health risks, childcare barriers, lack of affordable housing, transportation problems, and the high level of chronic disease among single parent families.

To help provide solutions to these challenges, SFTR has selected a diverse and passionate group of community leaders to join it’s Board of Directors including Adriana Tatum-Howard (Associate Director of Park Place Outreach Inc), David Costrini (Strategic Relationships & Marketing Director of Coastal Care Partners), Dierra Jones (Teacher, Artist and Businessowner), Marvette Wilkerson (Manager & Community Leader) and Larry Jackson (CFO of the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools System). www.shelterfromtherain.com/ team

“I’m excited about being able to assist Shelter From the Rain as it grows and becomes a pillar in the community. I can bring my experiences of working with Family Promise, helping it grow from a single-building operation to a multi-county, nationally-recognized non-profit that is still growing.” states Larry Jackson of the Savannah-Chatham Public Schools System.

“With the pandemic and the increasing number of challenges that single mothers face in regards to economic mobility, it has become more important than ever that we provide the critical resources to support families in our community. These phenomenal Board Members will help us do just that! Our organization is reaching so many new levels of growth and with the help of these 5 new team members we expect to make a stronger impact in the lives of single mothers and their children,” says Jennifer T. Graham, Executive Director of Shelter From the Rain. For more information regarding Shelter From the Rain, please visit: www.ShelterFromtheRain.com