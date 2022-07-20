Shawn “J Chris” Christopher & His Artists, The Brown Boyz, Wins Quartet Of The Year Award

Savannah’ s own Shawn “J Chris” Christopher, Founder and CEO of The Christopher Entertainment Agency and SIX19 Music, home to recording artists, The Brown Boyz, won the Stellar Award for Quartet of the Year at the 37th Annual Stellar Awards at The Coca Cola Roxy Theater in Atlanta Georgia, July 15th. This is the second Stellar Award nomination for Shawn as he was nominated in 2012 for Small Market Radio Station of the Year as Program Director for Joy 100.

The Brown Boyz, a quartet group based in Freeport New York, signed with CEA/SIX19 Music in 2017 and are the first artists signed to Shawn’s record la- bel, which is distributed by DREAM Label Group, Capitol Christian Distribution. Their latest project entitled “The Reintroduction” was released March 19th, 2021 and has garnered three Billboard Top 30 Radio singles, almost 2 million worldwide streams on digital radio and over 100,000 views on You- Tube.

Shawn says “I am so blessed and humbled to win this award along with my artists, The Brown Boyz, who has been nominated four times before this win. They deserve this win and more and I am glad to guide them this far in their career with this award and I am sure there is more to come!”