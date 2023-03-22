Sens. Ossoff, Warnock Delivering Upgrades to Chatham County Emergency Management Center

U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are delivering new resources to strengthen public safety across Coastal Georgia.

Working together, Sens. Ossoff and Warnock secured bipartisan support in Congress to help Chatham County open a new emergency operations center.

The future center will support coordinated and centralized response operations by bringing local law enforcement, local officials, and emergency personnel together to ensure residents get the support they need during an emergency.

“When storms, disasters, or threats to public safety threaten Coastal Georgia, crisis management is key. That’s why Senator Warnock and I are upgrading Chatham County’s Emergency Management Center to coordinate first responders, law enforcement, and disaster response officials to keep families throughout the region safe and informed,” Sen. Ossoff said.

“As a native of Coastal Georgia, I understand the importance of ensuring robust preparedness in the face of extreme weather that can destroy communities and pose risks to public safety,” said Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. “This newest investment in resources and upgrades for Chatham County’s Emergency Management Center will help keep our friends, families, and first responders informed and equipped when confronted with crises.”

“We are grateful to Senators Ossoff and Warnock for their cooperation in securing funding for our new public safety building. This building will not only be the new home of our E911 Communications Center, it will also house the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) where our emergency management team will work to keep our county safe in a disaster,” said Chairman Chester A. Ellis.

“This investment in our community’s emergency response facilities is a gamechanger for our ability to weather any storm that may come our way,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “We are thankful to our Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, for their tireless advocacy for Savannah and all of Coastal Georgia.”

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock secured $1,200,000 for the project with bipartisan support in last year’s government funding package.