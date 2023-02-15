Seniors Observe Healthy Heart Month

By Savannah Tribune | on February 15, 2023

 
 

Roland Geiger with the City of Savannah/Adult Daycare joined the Seniors as they walked around the block at Moses Jackson Community Center in observance of Heart Health month wearing red T-shirts.

