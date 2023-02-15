Seniors Observe Healthy Heart Month By Savannah Tribune | on February 15, 2023 Roland Geiger with the City of Savannah/Adult Daycare joined the Seniors as they walked around the block at Moses Jackson Community Center in observance of Heart Health month wearing red T-shirts. More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News SectionA Community Needs Assessment and Open Mic At The Hungry Club ForumCommittee To Re-Elect Linda Wilder Bryan Announces Opening Of Campaign HeadquartersHistoric First Bryan Baptist Church Mass Choir Celebrates 113th Choir Anniversary