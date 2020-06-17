Share your time and special talents with others, join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of EOA, we need your help to help others. Through RSVP seniors 55 and older serve in various community organizations 1 to 40 hours per week. Choose where you want to serve from the many local agencies we are affiliated with. Qualifications are to be 55, want to enjoy life and have the desire to share your personal talents with others. Remember, “Volunteers are the Heart of America.”

For further exciting information please contact Eddis Duncan., 238- 2960 Ext. 125.