Senior Citizens, Inc. Promotes Patsy Grainger to Chief Operating Officer

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announces it has promoted Patsy Grainger to Chief Operating Officer. In that role, she will oversee SCI’s diverse customer service programs, as well as provide strategic counsel and growth advisement to its directors.

In addition to her role as COO, Grainger will continue working as SCI’s vice president of business development, where she concentrates on growing SCI’s private services, including in-home care, home-delivered meals, Adult Day Health, and Aging Life Care, a program in which certified professionals advocate for seniors and provide a customized roadmap to meet their needs and plan for the future. She also oversees SCI’s Care Navigator program, a free, one-stop connection to any SCI or community-based services for seniors staffed by licensed social workers.

Grainger, a graduate of Georgia Southern University, came to SCI with more than 14 years of in-home care industry experience, as well as experience in business staffing. She previously served as SCI’s director of In-Home Services.