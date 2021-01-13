Senior Citizens, Inc. Officially Opened New Center for Successful Aging at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Savannah Tribune | on January 13, 2021

L-R: John Kern, Kern & Company; Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah; Lila Critz, Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign; Susan Hancock, Board Chair for SCI; Jeff Kole, Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign; Matt West, West Construction Company; Patti Lyons, President, SCI
On January 8 at 10 a.m., SCI President Patti Lyons, board leadership, local dignitaries, and key donors held a ribbon-cutting for SCI’s new Center for Successful Aging, a stateof the-art facility and total renovation of the nonprofit’s campus.

Serving Savannah and surrounding communities since 1959, SCI provides more than 10 major programs and services to address the changing needs of the aging population, including physical, intellectual, spiritual, and communal well-being. Over the next 15 years, the percentage of older adults (60+) in Savannah alone will increase from 28 percent to 48 percent of the population. To meet this growing need, SCI, a national leader in services for older adults, expanded and enhanced the services they offer.

