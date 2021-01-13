Senior Citizens, Inc. Officially Opened New Center for Successful Aging at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On January 8 at 10 a.m., SCI President Patti Lyons, board leadership, local dignitaries, and key donors held a ribbon-cutting for SCI’s new Center for Successful Aging, a stateof the-art facility and total renovation of the nonprofit’s campus.

Serving Savannah and surrounding communities since 1959, SCI provides more than 10 major programs and services to address the changing needs of the aging population, including physical, intellectual, spiritual, and communal well-being. Over the next 15 years, the percentage of older adults (60+) in Savannah alone will increase from 28 percent to 48 percent of the population. To meet this growing need, SCI, a national leader in services for older adults, expanded and enhanced the services they offer.