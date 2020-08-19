Senior Citizens, Inc. Announces New Board Members

Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, is pleased to announce three new members to the board of directors.

Joining the board for a three-year term are:

• Howard Bacon, retired Corporate Director of Transportation, International

Paper; • Tracy O’Connell, Partner, Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams Law Firm • Steve Pound, Vice President, Human Resources, St. Joseph/Candler

“Our mission is to help people age successfully and part of our success in doing that is through the dedication of community leaders volunteering their talents and support,” said Patti Lyons, president at SCI. “We are grateful for their leadership.”

To learn more about SCI, its services, and plans for expansion, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236-0363.