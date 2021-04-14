Senior Citizens, Inc. Announces Legends, Leaders, And Life Well-Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.

The 2021 honorees are:

Dale and Lila Critz – These two local philanthropists have shared their time, talent, and treasure with multiple organizations in Savannah, including the Telfair Museums, United Way of the Coastal Empire, Historic Savannah Foundation, Junior Achievement and the Forsyth Park Project. As a team, they view their work as an investment in the future of Savannah and the Coastal Empire.

Deborah Goldwire – Known to many as “The Playground Lady,” this former City of Savannah employee and church bus driver has made an impact in the lives of many of Savannah’s youth. She introduced them to team sports, cultural events, and civic duties, encouraging them to excel beyond their wildest imaginations.

Robert James – The president of Carver State Bank, James was recently named chair of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Directors. He has served as chairman of Savannah Economic Development Authority and Step Up Savannah, provided mentoring for students, and has been involved with many other organizations in our community.

The awards luncheon will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. Seating will be limited because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s honorees,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “They are all inspiring individuals who have helped to make the lives of others better and who inspire us to live life to the fullest.”

For more details or sponsorship information for the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award Luncheon, please contact Anne Cordeiro at acordeiro@ seniorcitizens-inc.org or at 912-236-0363.