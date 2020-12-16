Senior Citizens, Inc. Announces $2,500 Holiday Donation from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, announced today that the organization has received a $2,500 donation from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty to provide for meals during the holiday season.

“Senior Citizens does a tremendous job in our community ensuring that older adults are able to stay in their homes and have meals and services needed to continue to live in a place they are most comfortable,” said Will Thurmond, Managing Broker/Owner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty. “Our team is in the home business, so helping our older adults be able to comfortably stay in their homes is a perfect way to support them during this holiday season.”

At this time, SCI continues to serve Meals on Wheels and In-Home Services clients. Additionally, SCI is offering online programming in mental and physical fitness for its Neighborhood Centers and Adult Day Health Centers, and is providing virtual programming for its lifelong learning program, The Learning Center.