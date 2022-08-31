Senator Reverend Warnock Unveils New Housing Legislation In Visit To Savannah-Chatham Area

Today, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) unveiled new legislation to lower housing costs and help homebuyers in a visit to the Savannah-Chatham area. Earlier in the day, Senator Warnock received the Affordable Housing Award from the Southeastern Affordable Housing Management Association (SAHMA) during their 2022 Leadership Affordable Housing Conference where he gave brief acceptance remarks.

Rents have skyrocketed in 2022: Since 2019, Georgia renters have faced a 13.7% increase in median rents, the 12th highest rate in the country and far exceeding income growth over the same period. More and more Georgians are paying a substantial proportion of their income on rent, forcing many to pick between paying for rent or other essentials such as food or prescription drugs. As housing has become increasingly unaffordable, more prospective homeowners are forced to remain in the renters market, increasing rent prices further.

“I believe housing is a human right, and I understand how it provides dignity and security,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “The issue of housing is personal to me. I grew up in the Kayton Homes Housing Projects. My story is the American story: that a kid who grew up in public housing could grow up to be elected to the United States Senate is a testament to the greatness of our country. I’m living proof that Georgia’s children can aspire to anything—and that it starts with having a safe, affordable place to live.”

“Today, it is harder than ever for Georgians to cover their housing costs, which have risen twelve percent since last year,” continued Senator Warnock. “That’s why I am unveiling a new package of legislation that will lower housing costs for people in Georgia and across our country by helping them cover their rent and save up to buy a home. Put together, these bills will help address the widening homeownership gap and provide all Georgians the opportunity to build generational wealth.”

Since joining the Senate, Senator Warnock has been working to address Georgia’s affordable housing crisis, recently securing $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia. Additionally, in July, Senator Warnock introduced a legislative package that will help servicemembers across Georgia and the country obtain sufficient and affordable housing.