Senator Mallow Introduces Senate Resolution To Reform Local Option Sales Tax Rules

Senator Derek Mallow has introduced legislation to reform local option sales tax referendums and the rules in using those funds. Local option sales taxes are referendum based tax collections to collect additional sales taxes for specific reasons or projects and have a sunset date attached. Once the date of the sunset nears, future votes or negotiations must take place.

As we have watched the proliferation of various local option sales tax referendums not just in Chatham County but across the state, I have introduced Senate Resolution 147 which creates the Senate Local Option Sales Tax Study Committee. Because local politics may affect the determination of local option sales tax agreements and thus politics could prove harmful to the interests of local residents, we believe new guardrails should be established governing the determination of local option sales tax agreements.

In my resolution, the committee shall be composed of seven members of the Senate to be appointed by the President of the Senate and the President shall also appoint an additional two non-legislative members of the committee, and designate a legislative member of the committee as chairperson of the committee. The duties will include a study of the conditions, needs, issues, and problems mentioned above or related to in sales tax program referendums. This committee will also recommend any action or legislation which the committee deems necessary or appropriate.

I encourage you to please let me know of issues that are important to us in Savannah. Should you visit the Capitol during session, please stop and see me in 304-B of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building. My phone at the Capitol is (404) 656-7586 and my email is derek.mallow@ senate.ga.gov. I look forward to serving all of you.