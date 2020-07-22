Senator Lester Jackson’s Health Insurance Copay Bill Signed Into Law

A bill sponsored by Sen. Lester Jackson, SB 28, was signed into law by Governor Kemp on Thursday, July 16. This legislation mandates that insurance copayments must be reasonably priced in accordance with its corresponding health benefit plan.

“High insurance copayments should not keep Georgians from receiving the care they need,” said Sen. Jackson. “I was proud to author this legislation that ensures individuals are able to prioritize their health and well-being. This was a bipartisan supported effort, and I commend the Governor for working to limit unnecessary financial burdens on Georgians.”

The full text of SB 28, can be read at www.legis.ga.gov/ Legislation/ en- US/ display/ 20192020/SB/28.