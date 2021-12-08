Sen. Ossoff Announces Bipartisan Push To Bring Mobile Health Clinics To Georgia Families

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to bring mobile health clinics to Georgia and help families access life-saving care.

Sen. Ossoff is pushing to pass the MOBILE Health Care Act to help ensure vulnerable and underserved communities have access to health care, including by using mobile health clinics to reach people where they are.

“We are working together as Democrats and Republicans to create more opportunities for Georgia families to access health care through mobile clinics coming soon to your community,” Sen. Ossoff said. Sen. Ossoff continues to deliver on his promise to help ensure all Georgians have affordable, accessible care.

He and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock recently secured $306 million to help support Georgia’s rural hospitals and health care providers.

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock are also working to deliver affordable health coverage for hundreds of thousands of Georgians who currently cannot afford it by closing the Medicaid coverage gap.

Visit bit. ly/3ExDypV to read the MOBILE Health Care Act.