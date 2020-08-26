Sen. Lester Jackson Appointed To Serve On The Senate Educating Adult Students Study Committee

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced last week that Sen. Lester Jackson (D – Savannah) has been appointed to serve as a member of the Senate Educating Adult Students Study Committee.

“The opportunities granted to an individual through furthered education are endless,” said Sen. Jackson. “As state leaders, we must do everything in our power to eliminate any barriers that may limit an individual from obtaining a high school diploma or GED. I was proud to lead the effort on the passage of Senate Resolution 1035, and I am ready to get to work on behalf of all Georgians to provide expanded access to education.”

Sponsored by Sen. Jackson, the Senate Educating Adult Students Study Committee was created by the passage of SR 1035. The purpose of the study committee is to examine additional educational opportunities for Georgia adults. There are seven members of this committee, four of which are members of the Georgia Senate. Other Senators appointed to serve on this committee are as follows:

Sen. P.K. Martin,

Chairman

(R – Lawrenceville)

Sen. Lindsey Tippins

(R – Marietta)

Sen. Tonya Anderson

(D – Lithonia)

To read the full text of SR 1035, please visit: www.legis.ga.gov/ Legislation/ en- US/ display/ 20192020/SR/1035.

Sen. Lester Jackson serves as the Chairman of the Urban Affairs Committee. He represents the 2nd Senate District, which includes a part of Chatham County. He can be reached by phone at 404.463.5261 or email at lester.jackson@ senate.ga.gov