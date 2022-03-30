Scroll of Honor:

Mamie George S. Williams (1872-1951) Savannah African American

Suffragist, Politician, Community Activist

Educated and registered 40,000 women in 160 Georgia counties to vote in the 1920 Presidential election; Charter member, Southeast Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs; President, Georgia Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs; Vice-President, National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs.

Sarah Berrien Casey Morgan (1851-1931)

Savannah Suffragist, Politician, Community Activist

Pioneer sponsor of Suffrage work in Chatham County. Co-Founder, Equal Suffrage Party of Savannah (1914); First woman allowed to legally Register to Vote in Chatham County (August 27, 1920).

Adella Hunt Logan (1863-1915)

African-American Writer, Educator, Administrator and Suffragist

Argued for right to vote for women of color in articles written for magazines such as the NAACP’s The Crisis, and believed the “African-American women’s vote would influence education legislation.”

Rebecca Stiles Taylor (1879-1958)

Savannah African American Educator, Social Worker, Columnist

Founder and first president, Savannah Chapter, Georgia Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs (1917). Took a stand in her columns on civil rights issues and against segregation in the military, poll taxes and lynchings.

Mildred D. Cunningham (1887-1939)

Savannah Suffragist, Community Activist

Founder, Savannah League of Women Voters (1920). Secretary, Equal Suffrage Party of Georgia (1914). As Captain of the Red Rose Patrol of the Girl Scouts (1912), lobbied for Girl Scout endorsement of women’s suffrage.

Amelia Boynton Robinson (1911-2015)**

Savannah African American Suffragist, Civil Rights Leader

Helped organize the first Selma to Montgomery March (March 7, 1965) which contributed to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. She said, “because of my fighting, I was able to hand to the entire country the right for people to vote.”

Fannie Lou Hamer (1917-1977)

Voting Rights, Civil Rights and Community Activist

Led 17 volunteers to register to vote at the Indianola Mississippi Courthouse, but denied (1962). Helped organize Freedom Summer, which brought hundreds of college students, Black and White, to help with African American voter registration in the segregated South (1964). Becomes a member of Mississippi’s first integrated Democratic Party Delegation for the National Convention (1968). Helped establish the National Women’s Political Caucus (1971).

Eloria Gilbert (1921 – )

African American Political and Human Rights Activist

Mother of the NAACP in Georgia and Human Rights Activist; traveled nationwide speaking and leading the fight for political rights and human rights and against civil rights violations during the era of segregation.

Stacey Abrams (1973 – )

African American Politician, Voting Rights Activist, Lawyer, Author

Georgia House Representative (2006-2017) and first African American female Georgia House Minority Leader (2011-2017). Established the non-profit voter registration organization, New Georgia Project (2013) that completed 86,000 NEW Georgia voter registration applications. Prior to the 2020 elections, registered approximately 800,000 new Georgia voters. Current 2022 Georgia gubernatorial candidate. (Unsuccessful in 2018 gubernatorial race)

Latosha Brown (1971 – )

African American Voting Rights and Community Activist

Co-founded Black Voters Matter (2016), a non-partisan 501(c)(4) organization that supports grassroots community infrastructure & helps Black voters assert and assume power by exercising their right to vote. Credited with voter registration and Get Out The Vote efforts in successful U.S. Senatorial elections in Alabama (2017) and Georgia (2020, 2021)

Cuffy Sullivan (19?? – ????)

Community Activist

Founder, President and Past-President League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia (2017); Communications Chair, Fair Districts Georgia