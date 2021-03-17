Scholarship Available For Two Grieving Students In Georgia & South Carolina

Applications are open now for the Hope After Grief Scholarship. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one high school senior from Georgia and one from South Carolina who have lost a parent/guardian or a sibling.

The student must go to a post-high school higher education program to receive the scholarship. This can be a technical college or a four-year university. If in­terested, students can email hopeaftergrief@gmail.com and request an application.

The scholarship was created by Sydney Ford, who lost her dad at age 10. Sydney realized when going to college that there were no scholarships available spe­cifically for grieving youth. Most grieving families are working from either a sin­gle parent income or have spent a lot of their funds on funeral costs and expenses. This scholarship will help alleviate the financial bur­den on two grieving fami­lies.

The deadline for applications is May 1, 2021, and the Hope After Grief Scholarship will announce its 2021 winners on May 7, 2021.