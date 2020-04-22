SCCPSS To Celebrate 2020 Graduates With Curbside Distribution of Caps & Gowns

As we look to the final weeks of the SCCPSS school year, one of the district’s priorities is to celebrate our high school seniors as they achieve their academic goals and graduate. The COVID -19 pandemic has created a shift in the way we operate, resulting in a very different look from the traditional classroom, as well as “end of year” recognition. Still, while we may be apart, we believe it is important to recognize the graduates of the Class of 2020.

SCCPSS is planning a “Celebration of the Graduates of 2020” that will offer a safe, secure environment aligned to the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). We will celebrate our graduates with the distribution of their caps, gowns, special awards, and graduation regalia. This distribution will be done in a curbside, drive-up setting and will offer the opportunity to show our students how much we appreciate their hard work and commitment to education. Please find a list of requirements for participation attached.

Diplomas and diploma covers will not be distributed at this venue. All diplomas will be mailed separately. We hope to see each senior in the parade of cars for the curbside pickup to receive their cap, gown, honor cords, and a very special gift from the Superintendent of Schools. Participants are encouraged to decorate vehicles to show school pride and support for the graduates!

In addition, SCCPSS is currently in the planning stages of a “virtual” graduation ceremony that families can view safely from the comfort of their home alongside graduates. More information on the broadcast schedule will be released soon. Virtual ceremonies will take place during the month of May and will be available for viewing online at SCCPSS. COM.

Please see the schedule of Curbside Distribution Ceremonies below:

April 27, 2020: Savannah Arts Academy – 8:00-9:30 AM; Woodville Tompkins – 8:00-9:30 AM; Sol C. Johnson – 12:00-1:30 PM; Beach– 12:00-1:30 PM

April 28, 2020: New Hampstead – 8:00- 10:30 AM; H.V. Jenkins – 1:00-2:30 PM; Windsor Forest – 1:00-2:30 PM

April 29. 2020: Groves – 8:00-9:00 AM; Savannah High – 11:00- 12:00 PM; Savannah Early College – 11:00-12:00 PM; Islands – 12:00-1:30 PM