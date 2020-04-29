SCCPSS Superintendent Named To Board Of Superintendents Association

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, the nation’s premier organization representing public school district leadership, announced the appointment of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent M. Ann Levett to its executive committee.

“I am honored to serve on AASA’s executive committee and look forward to representing the needs of school system leaders throughout my home state of Georgia as well as the region,” said Dr. Levett. The 21-member committee represents each region of the country and meets quarterly to conduct the business of the organization. Daniel A. Domenech, AASA, welcomed Dr. executive direc tor,

Levett to the board. “I am excited to welcome Ann to the AASA family and look forward to working with her in her new role. A critical component of AASA’s mission focuses on creating a pipeline of superintendents through various professional learning experiences to prepare our students to excel in school and in later life. Ann Levett is a leader in that regard.”

Dr. Levett served on the panel, “Social Media in School Emergency Management: Appropriate Roles of Superintendents, Admins, Staff, Parents, Board and Community” at AASA’s 2020 National Conference on Education in February.

Earlier this year, SCCPSS hosted the AASA Youth Apprenticeship Superintendent Summit, a two-day gathering of superintendents and other school district leaders who gathered to share effective strategies and ideas about creating expansive pathways to career and life for our students.

Dr. Levett is scheduled to be sworn in later this month. In July, five additional superintendents from across the country will be sworn in as AASA executive committee members.