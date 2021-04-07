SCCPSS Students Selected As 2021 Governor’s Honors Program Finalists

Thousands of students were nominated to the state level Governor’s Honors Program competition this year and just over 600 students were chosen as finalists. Seven SCCPSS students have been chosen as finalists, plus two as alternates.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. innovators, and leaders.

The SCCPSS finalists are Aiden Maxwell, Jenkins High School; Alexander Adams, Islands High School; Haruna Sakuma, Henry Traynor, Michelle Ngo, Mina Smith, and Noah Eastman, all of Savannah Arts Academy. The two alternates are Ashlynn Mularchyk, Savannah Arts Academy, and Dan Ha, Jenkins High School. Returning from the class of 2020 are Jooyoung Oh, Savannah Arts Academy, and Godwill Agbehonou, Jenkins High School.

“In such a challenging year, we are proud to announce our Governor’s Honors Program Finalists and Alternates for 2021,“ said Dr. Ann Levett, SCCPSS Superintendent. Each year, thousands of nominations are received from each of the twelve economic development regions in Georgia.