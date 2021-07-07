SCCPSS Seeks Public Feedback on American Rescue Plan

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law providing resources to assist school districts. Funds are provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help reopen safely, sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.

In anticipation of the start of the 2021-22 school year, SCCPSS is preparing for in-person school, 5-days a week beginning August 4, 2021. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds will be expended as part of the process. In support of our commitment to high-quality resource stewardship, the District is seeking input and asks all stakeholders including students, parents, guardians, staff, and community members, to provide feedback by taking this brief survey.

Visit: https:// bit. ly/ 3d- DEopK SCCPSS American Rescue Plan Survey

*For more information on the American Rescue Plan (ARP), click – sable. madmimi.com/c/56456?id= 32997911.5895.1.9ab62663 d53f5f0fbe422783c738fe8e