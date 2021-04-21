SCCPSS Seeks Community Feedback

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System has partnered with the Georgia School Board Association to facilitate a strategic planning process. The purpose of this process is to create a plan that will guide the District through the next five years. Part of this process involves receiving feedback from all members of the community so that we can ensure that every voice is heard, and all perspectives are considered.

We want to hear from parents, staff, and students as well as the business community and civic leaders. The questions in the survey linked to below will ask you to choose strengths, opportunities, areas in need of improvement, and challenges that face the district. Your feedback is instrumental in the strategic planning process, and we are grateful for your participation. The survey will close at midnight on April 18.

To Take The Survey Visit: savannahchatham. az1.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_ 4Ux5eQZDg- KAfst8 or bit.ly/3gpS6ih